KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 12/28/25 - Remembering Raul Malo

By David Fleming
Published January 9, 2026 at 12:32 PM PST

Raul Malo, original member and front man of The Mavericks, passed away December 8th, 2025. This edition of KVC-Arts is a rebroadcast of my conversation with Malo, having originally aired on December 8th, 2024.

I first had him on the program in mid 2024 when The Mavericks were touring and had several stops in the region. That conversation included some of the history, when they were playing country at the rock venues, and rocking out the country venues. The Mavericks, while GENERALLY labelled as a country band, always produced and performed a variety of genres. They weren't TRYING to avoid being pigeon-holed as one thing or another. They were just playing music which spoke to them.

This conversation has us exploring their 2024 release, Moon and Stars. I'm glad I was slow to go out and buy a copy, because Raul sent me one after the interview. Beautiful vinyl they're calling "lunar white." Again, just beautiful.

And a wonderful conversation to go back to. Conversation about music I enjoyed, and laughter along the way. A nice memory to have.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.

