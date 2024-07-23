© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 7/21/24 - Raul Malo of The Mavericks

By David Fleming
Published July 23, 2024 at 3:37 PM PDT

KVCR's David Fleming speaks with Raul Malo, original member, guitarist and vocalist with The Mavericks. While typically branded as country, a quick skim of a recent concert - or their newest CD, Moon & Stars - The Mavericks deliver rock, jazz, ska, Tejano, a bit of surf-rock, and even a bit of country. We'll get a bit of history, a bit about their tour with Dwight Yoakum - in the region with TWO stops QUITE soon, and touching slightly on the newest release. themavericksband.com

Tags
KVC-Arts Featured
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming