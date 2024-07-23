KVC-Arts 7/21/24 - Raul Malo of The Mavericks

KVCR's David Fleming speaks with Raul Malo, original member, guitarist and vocalist with The Mavericks. While typically branded as country, a quick skim of a recent concert - or their newest CD, Moon & Stars - The Mavericks deliver rock, jazz, ska, Tejano, a bit of surf-rock, and even a bit of country. We'll get a bit of history, a bit about their tour with Dwight Yoakum - in the region with TWO stops QUITE soon, and touching slightly on the newest release. themavericksband.com