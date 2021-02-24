Riverside County Schools Can Reopen and More Vaccines for San Bernardino County Educators

Riverside County announced Tuesday that COVID-19 case rates met the state’s threshold to allow for schools to restart in-person kindergarten through sixth grade education. Meanwhile in San Bernardino County, teachers can now sign up to receive the vaccine at county run sites.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

In order to reopen, schools in Riverside County must have pre-approved plans. According to a release, currently four districts have approval including Corona-Norco, Palo Verde Valley, Desert Sands, and Murrieta Valley.

If county case rates continue to improve, moderate and high contact youth and adult sports like soccer, football, baseball, cheer and waterpolo may also resume.

Schools in San Bernardino County were given the go-ahead to reopen Monday by officials. According to a release, in an effort to safely reopen schools the county’s vaccinations sites will now allow educators, support staff and childcare providers to sign up for appointments online.

Some school districts had been working directly with hospitals to get San Bernardino County teachers vaccinated. Riverside County made all education workers eligible for the vaccine in January.