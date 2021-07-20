IE schools

-
Some elementary school students began a return to classrooms Tuesday as the Riverside Unified School District started to reopen schools.To start, students…
Riverside County announced Tuesday that COVID-19 case rates met the state’s threshold to allow for schools to restart in-person kindergarten through sixth…
Five San Bernardino County High School Academic Decathlon teams are advancing to the State Championship set to begin in March. Those high school teams…
California’s annual earthquake drill is happening Thursday October 15. This year during distanced learning, teachers and students are being asked to…
Rialto Unified School District is hoping to resume distance learning classes for its pre-K through eighth grade students on August 31. This comes after…
Rialto Unified School District is continuing its suspension of classes while they investigate a malware attack on digital devices given to students. Just…
Authorities have arrested a teenager who made a threat over social media that there would be a shooting at Beaumont High School this week. More from…
Students and staff at Ayala High School in Chino Hills are mourning the loss of two Ayala High School coaches who were among four people killed in a…
Several Riverside County high schools will be competing in the next round of the High School Mock Trial Competition. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
Cal State San Bernardino has received a big federal grant to help 3 Inland Empire school districts prepare underprivileged students for college. KVCR's…