COVID-19 Vaccine

According to new information released by the Riverside University Health System, Riverside County COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. As of…
A Riverside County plan to shift resources to mobile vacciation teams, means two area clinics will be closing.The Beaumont based vaccine clinic at…
San Bernardino County COVID-19 vaccination sites have extended their hours and are now accepting walk-ups. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on what to…
Riverside County will start giving the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-old’s as early as the end of this week. Once the county receives guidance…
San Bernardino County is looking to fight off sluggish COVID-19 vaccination numbers with the appeal of fire trucks and ice cream this weekend at a vaccine…
Both Riverside and San Bernardino County announced Tuesday April 13 that they are following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) and…
San Bernardino made the move to open up COVID-19 vaccinations immediately to people age 16 and older who live and work in the county Tuesday. KVCR’s Megan…
Riverside County partners gave the one millionth COVID-19 vaccination dose at a clinic in Beaumont Wednesday. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports.The milestone…
The city of Redlands is partnering with local groups and faith organizations to host a vaccine clinic at Citrus Valley High School on March 30. KVCR’s…
Riverside County health officials say improvements in vaccine shipments means supply is now outpacing demand. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports on the latest…