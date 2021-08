Inland Empire Covid-19 Update: 08/09/21

Senior Public Information Specialist for Riverside University Public Health, Jose Arballo Jr., sat down with KVCR to give an update on Covid-19 numbers here in the Inland Empire, and more information on the Delta variant.

Here is the most up-to-date information Covid-19 for Riverside and San Bernardino County. Updated August 9th, 2021 at 5 PM.

Riverside County - Courtesy of Riverside University Health System



411 patients are currently being hospitalized for Covid-19. 85 patients are in the ICU.

Case rate per 25.2 out of every 100,000 people.

163 alpha variant current cases confirmed.

65 delta variant current cases confirmed.

314,862 confirmed cases since March 2020.

4,667 confirmed deaths since March 2020.

2,470,976 vaccine doses administered.

Positivity rate since March 2020- 11.5%

San Bernardino County - Courtesy of San Bernardino County Public Health