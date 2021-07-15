© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Riverside County COVID-19 Hospitalizations On The Rise

Published July 15, 2021
According to new information released by the Riverside University Health System, Riverside County COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. 

 

As of Wednesday, July 14th, the RUHS is reporting 94 hospitalizations, up from 68 from the prior week. With 1,337 total new cases being reported.

This comes as there is growing concern of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the vaccines effectiveness against is.

According to Dr. Shunling  Tsang, the Deputy Public Health Officer for Riverside County, the vaccine appears to work well in preventing serve illness and hospitalization for the virus.

To receive up-to-date COVID numbers, you can visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.

Riverside County COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine