Riverside County Renews Local Emergency to Combat Citrus Greening Disease

The declaration was resubmitted by the county's agriculture commissioner and was approved by a 5-0 vote.

According to City News Service, the local emergency began after three Riverside citrus trees contracted citrus greening disease in 2017. The disease causes the fruit to turn green and stunts the plant's growth.

Since the 2017 outbreak, the state has placed a 94-square-mile quarantine zone around the site, with citrus products needing to be commercially cleaned and packed if they want to leave the zone.