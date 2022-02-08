© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Riverside County Renews Local Emergency to Combat Citrus Greening Disease

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 8, 2022 at 7:45 PM PST
8669405742_00f9985c60_o.jpg
Jasperdo
/
Flickr Creative Commons
A photo of orange trees at the California Citrus State Historic Park in Riverside.

On Jan. 8, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors renewed a local emergency to help combat citrus greening disease.

The declaration was resubmitted by the county's agriculture commissioner and was approved by a 5-0 vote.

According to City News Service, the local emergency began after three Riverside citrus trees contracted citrus greening disease in 2017. The disease causes the fruit to turn green and stunts the plant's growth.

Since the 2017 outbreak, the state has placed a 94-square-mile quarantine zone around the site, with citrus products needing to be commercially cleaned and packed if they want to leave the zone.

Tags

Local News Riverside Countycitrus tree diseasecitrus
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden