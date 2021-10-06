How is Air Quality Here in the Inland Empire?

In my 11-minute conversation with Chris Chavez, we discuss several variables of why air quality in the Inland Empire is often rated poorly and how people can address the issue.

Chavez is the Deputy Policy Director with the Coalition for Clean Air. The coalition says its mission is to protect public health, improve air quality, and prevent climate change. Chavez said the day "is supposed to be an event to engage all Californias... in opportunities to understand and take part in the effort to bring cleaner air to California."

CalEnviroScreen Diagram showing air quality around the Inland Empire region.

In addressing the specifics of air quality in the Inland Empire, Chavez said the region faces unique facets and challenges. He said, "A good amount of pollution that is generated in the harbor area actually gets blown all the way out to Inland Empire."

He added that the Long Beach Habor is one of the busiest in the world and that most of the trucks transporting items from the harbor end up going through the inland region.

Online air quality resources Chavez mentioned include the State of the Air Report from the American Lung Association and the CalEnviroScreen from the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.