© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

How is Air Quality Here in the Inland Empire?

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published October 6, 2021 at 1:03 PM PDT
Inland empire smog
Bryan Ungard
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Smog and haze seen over the Inland Empire from the San Bernardino Mountains.

Oct. 6 is California Clean Air Day. KVCR's Jonathan Linden spoke with Chris Chavez, who is with The Coalition for Clean Air, to discuss how air quality here in the Inland Empire and around the state.

In my 11-minute conversation with Chris Chavez, we discuss several variables of why air quality in the Inland Empire is often rated poorly and how people can address the issue.

Chavez is the Deputy Policy Director with the Coalition for Clean Air. The coalition says its mission is to protect public health, improve air quality, and prevent climate change. Chavez said the day "is supposed to be an event to engage all Californias... in opportunities to understand and take part in the effort to bring cleaner air to California."

CalEnviroScreenshot.png
CalEnviroScreen
Diagram showing air quality around the Inland Empire region.

In addressing the specifics of air quality in the Inland Empire, Chavez said the region faces unique facets and challenges. He said, "A good amount of pollution that is generated in the harbor area actually gets blown all the way out to Inland Empire."

He added that the Long Beach Habor is one of the busiest in the world and that most of the trucks transporting items from the harbor end up going through the inland region.

Online air quality resources Chavez mentioned include the State of the Air Report from the American Lung Association and the CalEnviroScreen from the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.

Tags

Local NewsInland EmpireRiverside CountySan Bernardino Countyair quality
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden