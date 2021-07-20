-
Every summer, a blanket of smog settles in the Inland Empire, helping to rank the region’s air quality among the dirtiest in the nation. Now, a new report…
-
The California Air Resources Board will be voting on a rule to electrify trucks and big rigs on Thursday. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on how this could…
-
A Fontana truck and trailer dealership with be the location of Volvo’s first pilot all-electric truck in North America.The zero-emissions vehicle will…
-
San Bernardino County and Riverside County are first and second, respectively, in the latest survey of counties with the worst air pollution in the…
-
The Trump Administration announced yesterday (Thursday) it will no longer allow California to have tougher fuel efficiency standards than the rest of the…
-
State Senator Connie Leyva (D- Chino) has introduced legislation requiring smog checks for big rig trucks. However, some say that will slow down the…
-
The South Coast Air Quality Management District is pursuing a one-half cent sales tax measure that would raise about $1.4 billion each year to pay for…
-
BusinessWalmart is opening a consolidation center and warehouse in Colton, which will bring over 600 jobs by 2021. KVCR's Danielle Fox has more. Walmart is…
-
Due to air quality issues, a no-burn alert has been issued for the Inland Empire today. More form KVCR's Ken Vincent.
-
California has hit its goal for lowering climate change-causing emissions early. The state Air Resources Board announced yesterday (Wednesday) that…