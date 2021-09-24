© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

Wildfire Smoke Causes Air Advisory for Mountains and Deserts

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 24, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT
20210923_210824501_iOS.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Smoke as seen from the KVCR studio in San Bernardino, CA.

Thursday, smoke could be seen across Southern California and the Inland Empire.

The change in air quality is being caused by wildfires occurring in Central California. The smoke caused the South Coast Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory.

The main areas under the advisory are contained within the mountain regions and high and low deserts.

Screenshot 2021-09-23 225644.jpg
South Coast AQMD
Map showing areas that will be potentially affected by the South Coast AQMD air quality advisory.

Scott Epstein is a Program Supervisor for South Coast AQMD, and he said, "The smoke will impact those mountain areas, but then it will remain at a high elevation as it moves south over the valleys."

Areas under advisory are expected to have their Air Quality Index reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels or higher.

And while smoke might be visible throughout the Inland Empire, Epstein said, for the most part, it will not affect air quality. He said, "You have a lot of smoke aloft high up in the atmosphere, and you see it when you look at the sun, it looks very ominous and orange, but that smokes not down at the surface where people breath."

Air quality in most of the IE is expected to stay from good to moderate levels, with the current advisory only in place till Friday afternoon.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
