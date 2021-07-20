-
-
-
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:Riverside’s Tamale Festival is back and…
-
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Kimberly Starrs, Vice President of External Affairs for Inland So Cal United Way. Kimberly shares…
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:The Riverside City Council held swearing in…
-
7/13 KVCR Midday News: Port of SD First Electric Tugboat, San Bernardino Top 10 Stressed City & MoreMonday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:WalletHub determined that San Bernardino is…
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:Riverside County Public Health partners…
-
7/1 KVCR Midday News: 4th of July Celebrations in the IE, Soaring Gas Prices, CA Hate Crimes, & MoreMonday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:San Bernardino National Forest reminds…
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:Authorities announced they have seized…