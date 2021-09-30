© 2021 91.9 KVCR

9/30 KVCR Midday News: CA to Continue Rental Assistance, Pfizer Booster Available, Palm Springs Statue to Come Down, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 30, 2021 at 11:38 AM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills last week to invest 15 billion dollars into reducing the impacts of climate change in California over the next three years.
  • While federal eviction protection is ending, California will continue offering rental assistance for those impacted by COVID-19. More information at housingiskey.com
  • The Tech STEAM Center offers workshops, classes, and camps to teach children about computer programming, game design, electronics and more. To see what the program is all about, they are holding an Open House at the Canyon Crest Town Centre in Riverside Saturday, October 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. You can RSVP for the event here.
  • A statue of former Palm Springs mayor Frank Bogert is coming down, after the Palm Springs City Council voted five to zero to start the legal process.
  • Riverside County residents 65 years and older, and those at-risk of a severe COVID-19 case, can get the Pfizer vaccine booster at one of various clinics beginning Saturday.

Shareen Awad
