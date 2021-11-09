© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

11/9 KVCR Midday News: UN Climate Conference, Unused Pandemic Benefit Transfer Cards, U.S. Reopens to Vaccinated International Travelers, & More

Published November 9, 2021 at 12:26 PM PST
Midday News USA.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California’s tribal governments are among those from the state attending the UN Climate Conference.
  • Approximately half a million Pandemic Benefit Transfer cards that help families pay for school lunches went unused during the 2019-2020 school year. To find out if you or a family member are eligible, visit CAPandemic-EBT.org
  • Many people continue to process the trauma they experienced during the Camp Fire in 2018.
  • On Monday, the U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers, offering a boost to the travel industry and reuniting many families and friends.

KVCR Midday News ReportLocal newsHealth newsvirus
