10/13/2021 - Frank Kilpatrick Discusses The "Shoulda Got the Shot" Vaccine PSA

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Frank Kilpatrick, director of the nonprofit Ribbons for Research. He talks about their "Shoulda Got the Shot" Vaccine PSA Radio Campaign that rejects “Science & Shame” messaging and features portrayals and testimonials from real people who have been seriously ill or lost a loved one due to COVID-19. He also shares the "COVID-19 is Hell" music video geared towards vaccine hesitant young adults.

To learn more about the "Shoulda Got the Shot" campaign, visit https://www.ribbonsforresearch.org/