KVCR Midday News Report

11/10 KVCR Midday News: CalHHS Secretary On Vaccines for Children, Newsom at CA Economic Summit, & More

Published November 10, 2021 at 12:11 PM PST
Midday News - Forest Road.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Dr. Mark Ghaly, pediatrician and California’s Secretary for CalHHS, held a Q&A session to advocate for COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11.
  • California Governor Jerry Brown has convened a group of experts and ex-government officials to tackle wildfires.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom made his first public appearance in nearly two weeks at the California Economic Summit in Monterey on Tuesday.

virus
Shareen Awad
