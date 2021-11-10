11/10 KVCR Midday News: CalHHS Secretary On Vaccines for Children, Newsom at CA Economic Summit, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Dr. Mark Ghaly, pediatrician and California’s Secretary for CalHHS, held a Q&A session to advocate for COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11.

California Governor Jerry Brown has convened a group of experts and ex-government officials to tackle wildfires.

Governor Gavin Newsom made his first public appearance in nearly two weeks at the California Economic Summit in Monterey on Tuesday.

