midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/29 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Homelessness Workshop, San Jose Apologizes for Chinatown Destruction, COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down from Summer Surge, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California has the lowest COVID-19 transmission rate in the country, but some communities in the state are still falling behind on vaccinations.
  • Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and members of the City Council are expected to convene at the Homelessness and Public Safety Workshop 1 p.m. on Thursday in the council chamber at 3900 Main St., Riverside.
  • Voters in California will receive a ballot in the mail for all future elections, after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday making the pandemic policy permanent.
  • The city of San Jose apologizes for the 1887 destruction of one of the largest Chinatowns in California.
  • COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties from a mid-August surge.

