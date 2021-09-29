KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/29 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Homelessness Workshop, San Jose Apologizes for Chinatown Destruction, COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down from Summer Surge, & More
Stories highlighted today include:
- California has the lowest COVID-19 transmission rate in the country, but some communities in the state are still falling behind on vaccinations.
- Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and members of the City Council are expected to convene at the Homelessness and Public Safety Workshop 1 p.m. on Thursday in the council chamber at 3900 Main St., Riverside.
- Voters in California will receive a ballot in the mail for all future elections, after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday making the pandemic policy permanent.
- The city of San Jose apologizes for the 1887 destruction of one of the largest Chinatowns in California.
- COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties from a mid-August surge.