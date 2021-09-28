Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 09/28/21

In Riverside County, hospitalizations were 45 percent lower Monday since the peak of this summer's surge with 369 patients. ICU cases were 28 percent lower with 106 patients. Also, 30 deaths were reported Monday, and 49 percent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased Monday to 369 patients but that’s down by 44 percent since the peak of the summer surge. ICU cases are 35 percent lower with 106 patients. Deaths were up 16 percent since last week with nine reported Monday, and 46 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.