The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/28 KVCR Midday News: LifeStream Critically Low on Blood, Smoke-Filled Air Across Country, Vaccine Mandates for Prison Employees, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM PDT
Midday News- Foggy Forest.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • LifeStream Blood Bank is critically low on blood supply, including type A blood, which is unusual. To learn more, visit lstream.org.
  • The U.S. Forest Service is formulating a plan that could bring balance between recreational demands and fire protection on the north side of Big Bear Lake.
  • Some from wildfires is choking the country and some communities now spend more than 3 months each year breathing smoke-filled air.
  • A federal judge on Monday ordered that all employees entering California prisons be vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption.

