9/28 KVCR Midday News: LifeStream Critically Low on Blood, Smoke-Filled Air Across Country, Vaccine Mandates for Prison Employees, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- LifeStream Blood Bank is critically low on blood supply, including type A blood, which is unusual. To learn more, visit lstream.org.
- The U.S. Forest Service is formulating a plan that could bring balance between recreational demands and fire protection on the north side of Big Bear Lake.
- Some from wildfires is choking the country and some communities now spend more than 3 months each year breathing smoke-filled air.
- A federal judge on Monday ordered that all employees entering California prisons be vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption.