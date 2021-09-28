9/28 KVCR Midday News: LifeStream Critically Low on Blood, Smoke-Filled Air Across Country, Vaccine Mandates for Prison Employees, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

LifeStream Blood Bank is critically low on blood supply, including type A blood, which is unusual. To learn more, visit lstream.org.

The U.S. Forest Service is formulating a plan that could bring balance between recreational demands and fire protection on the north side of Big Bear Lake.

Some from wildfires is choking the country and some communities now spend more than 3 months each year breathing smoke-filled air.

A federal judge on Monday ordered that all employees entering California prisons be vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption.