© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
inland_edition.jpg
Inland Edition

10/13/2021 - Frank Kilpatrick Discusses The "Shoulda Got the Shot" Vaccine PSA

Published October 13, 2021 at 2:12 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
IE Oct 13 Kilpatrick.png

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Frank Kilpatrick, director of the nonprofit Ribbons for Research. He talks about their "Shoulda Got the Shot" Vaccine PSA Radio Campaign that rejects “Science & Shame” messaging and features portrayals and testimonials from real people who have been seriously ill or lost a loved one due to COVID-19. He also shares the "COVID-19 is Hell" music video geared towards vaccine hesitant young adults.

To learn more about the "Shoulda Got the Shot" campaign, visit https://www.ribbonsforresearch.org/

Tags

Inland EditionLocal newsHealth newsvirus
Stay Connected
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
See stories by Rick Dulock
Latest Episodes