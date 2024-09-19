© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 9/15/24 - Josh Frank & Silents Synced - Nosferatu & Radiohead

By David Fleming
Published September 19, 2024 at 2:43 PM PDT

On this edition of the program David Fleming speaks with Josh Frank, founder of Blue Starlite drive-in cinema in Austin, and creator of Silents Syced – pairing silent movies with classic albums. The first to toll out is Nosferatu combined with two albums from Radiohead. This will be hitting independent theatres nationwide in early October, though with a special preview on September 22 at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Palm Springs.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
