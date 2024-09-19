KVC-Arts 9/15/24 - Josh Frank & Silents Synced - Nosferatu & Radiohead
On this edition of the program David Fleming speaks with Josh Frank, founder of Blue Starlite drive-in cinema in Austin, and creator of Silents Syced – pairing silent movies with classic albums. The first to toll out is Nosferatu combined with two albums from Radiohead. This will be hitting independent theatres nationwide in early October, though with a special preview on September 22 at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Palm Springs.