08/22/21 - Part Two: With Artist, Rocky Peter

On today's edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming continues his conversation with artist, Rocky Peter. We heard about Rocky's experiences in Nigeria from the age of two, experiencing the loss of one of his brothers, malaria, starvation, and child slavery. The one constant within him was always music, which eventually got him to American Idol, and now with an album soon to be out, and concerts in the near future. Part Two dives into Rocky's music and his career.