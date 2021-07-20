-
Local literary nonprofit the Inlandia Institute and the Riverside Art Museum have teamed up for Suicide Prevention Month, presenting an online juried…
The Consulate of Mexico in San Bernardino is hosting the "My World, My Extraordinary Art exhibition to showcase th ework of artists with disabilities.…
At the Morrison Hotel Gallery in West Hollywood, photos are displayed of one of the greatest music icons: Freddie Mercury from Queen. This is just in time…
KVCR's Lillian Vasquez talks with comedian and actor, Paul Rodriguez, who will be performing at the Ontario Improv Comedy Club on October 5-7.
KVCR's Lillian Vasquez talks to Maz Jobrani - actor, comedian, and panelist on NPR's quiz show, "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me." Jobrani is set to perform at…
Comedian Alonzo Bodden, a frequent panelist on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me," will be at the Ontario Improv for the next three nights. He recently…
A new Film from the Hispanis Access Foundation highlights the Hispanic community's support for public lands and the Land and Water Conservation Fund. More…
This Expressions of Art segment profiles Opera Theatre at California State University San Bernardino. Professor of Music, Stacey Fraser is the Director of…
This Expressions of Art segment is on the San Bernardino Arts Fest. The SB Arts Fest features over 100 artists, bands, and performing artists. The event…
This week Lillian Vasquez finds out about Junior University's 2017 presentation of Peter Pan. Also, a conversation with PBS Star and now talent show host,…