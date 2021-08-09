© 2021 91.9 KVCR

08/01/21 - Raymond Strait and Joe Di Fiore Are Back

Published August 1, 2021 at 1:15 PM PDT
IMG_4909.jpg

On today's edition of KVC-Arts, David speaks with former guest, Raymond Strait. Raymond is a prolific author with ties all around this region, and in addition to his books on Bob Hope, Jayne Mansfield, Rosemary Clooney, and more, at the age of 97 – he’s still writing. David also sits down with Joe Di Fiore about his release, “Out of the Woods,” a blend of classical and contemporary instrumental works, several of which are of his own composition.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 20 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on Diane Rehm, Here & Now, Talk of the Nation, BBC World Briefing, and Marketplace.
