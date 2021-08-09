08/01/21 - Raymond Strait and Joe Di Fiore Are Back

On today's edition of KVC-Arts, David speaks with former guest, Raymond Strait. Raymond is a prolific author with ties all around this region, and in addition to his books on Bob Hope, Jayne Mansfield, Rosemary Clooney, and more, at the age of 97 – he’s still writing. David also sits down with Joe Di Fiore about his release, “Out of the Woods,” a blend of classical and contemporary instrumental works, several of which are of his own composition.