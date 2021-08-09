© 2021 91.9 KVCR

7/25/21 - Author Brian Chrisitan "Algorithms to Live By" & Last Surviving Original Member of The Coasters, Leon Hughes

Published August 9, 2021 at 1:02 PM PDT
On today's edition of KVC-Arts, David speaks with the author of "Algorithms to Live By," Brian Christian. "Algorithms to Live By" is an exploration of the workings of computer science and the human mind, and how to use time, space, and effort more efficiently. We'll also hear from Leon Hughes, the last surviving original member of The Coasters. With a performance in the region coming soon.

