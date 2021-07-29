© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

Inland Empire Gas Prices Highest Since 2014

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 29, 2021 at 4:35 PM PDT
PXL_20210729_2242481752.jpg
Gas prices at a Chevron station off the corner of La Sierra Ave and Indiana Ave in Riverside, CA on July 29th, 2021.

Gas prices in Riverside and San Bernardino County have hit their highest mark since May 2014. According to data released by AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gas is now $4.29 a gallon in Riverside County and $4.31 a Gallon in San Bernardino County. Both counties' prices are less than 38 cents short of the highest recorded average set in October of 2012.

Doug Shupe is a AAA Spokesperson and contributes the price hike to higher crude oil prices, and says, "But the predominant factor is the sheer demand for fuel. So many people had to postpone their trips, not spend time with their loved ones, and this summer, we have just seen a resurgence of road trips. As people feel more confident, as they’ve become vaccinated, they want to take those road trips and get out there again.”

Doug also had these fuel-saving recommendations if you’re headed out on the road this summer, adding, "Keep your vehicle well maintained, be sure your tires are properly inflated, pack bags inside the vehicle, instead of using luggage racks which create drag and reduce fuel efficiency. And avoid jack rabbit starts and speeding, which burns more gasoline."

The overall California average for regular unleaded gas is slightly higher than the two counties, sitting at $4.35 a gallon.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA.
