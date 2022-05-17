Over $10 million in HUD funds heading to 5 Inland Empire cities

On Monday, Rep. Norma Torres announced $10.3 million in funding coming from the U.S. omnibus appropriations package that passed earlier this year.

Chino, Fontana, Ontario, Pomona, and Rialto will all be receiving funds, which are coming from three different grant programs that aim to help build more homeless housing and affordable housing. Those programs being the Community Development Block grant, HOME Investment Partnerships, and Emergency Solutions grant.

“This money will help provide people the resources to change their lives with expanded economic opportunity and increased affordable housing," said Rep. Norma Torres in a press release. "In my role on the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to prioritize the needs of the Inland Empire and secure resources to help address our community's most pressing issues."

Complete list of cities receiving funds and what grants they'll be receiving:

Chino



Community Development Block Grant: $591,996

Fontana



Community Development Block Grant: $1,995,010

HOME Investment Partnerships: $758,888

Emergency Solutions Grant: $179,126

Ontario



Community Development Block Grant: $1,803,483

HOME Investment Partnerships: $820,945

Emergency Solutions Grant: $160,533

Pomona



Community Development Block Grant: $1,811,414

HOME Investment Partnerships: $893,657

Emergency Solutions Grant: $174,299

Rialto

