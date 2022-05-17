© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Over $10 million in HUD funds heading to 5 Inland Empire cities

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM PDT
Oasis Senior Villas Rendering.jpg
A rendering of the Oasis Senior Villas project in Riverside, Calif. The project will provide affordable housing to homeless individuals and veterans.

Over $10 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be heading to five different Inland Empire cities.

On Monday, Rep. Norma Torres announced $10.3 million in funding coming from the U.S. omnibus appropriations package that passed earlier this year.

Chino, Fontana, Ontario, Pomona, and Rialto will all be receiving funds, which are coming from three different grant programs that aim to help build more homeless housing and affordable housing. Those programs being the Community Development Block grant, HOME Investment Partnerships, and Emergency Solutions grant.

“This money will help provide people the resources to change their lives with expanded economic opportunity and increased affordable housing," said Rep. Norma Torres in a press release. "In my role on the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to prioritize the needs of the Inland Empire and secure resources to help address our community's most pressing issues."

Complete list of cities receiving funds and what grants they'll be receiving:

Chino

  • Community Development Block Grant: $591,996

Fontana

  • Community Development Block Grant: $1,995,010
  • HOME Investment Partnerships: $758,888
  • Emergency Solutions Grant: $179,126

Ontario

  • Community Development Block Grant: $1,803,483
  • HOME Investment Partnerships: $820,945
  • Emergency Solutions Grant: $160,533

Pomona

  • Community Development Block Grant: $1,811,414
  • HOME Investment Partnerships: $893,657
  • Emergency Solutions Grant: $174,299

Rialto

  • Community Development Block Grant: $1,173,560

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
