Two San Bernardino City Council Members Participating in Housing Policy Leadership Academy
Two San Bernardino city council members have been chosen two participate in a housing policy leadership academy.
Councilmembers Kimberly Calvin and Damon Alexander will be participating in the academy, which is through the Southern California Association of Governments.
The training will consist of ten monthly sessions that will aim to teach city leaders best practices to increase the availability of affordable housing in their communities.
The program will focus on five specific issues, including preserving vulnerable housing, protecting tenants and small landlords, and preventing displacement.