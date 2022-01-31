© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Two San Bernardino City Council Members Participating in Housing Policy Leadership Academy

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published January 31, 2022 at 7:15 PM PST
CalvinAlexander.png
City of San Bernardno
/
Portraits of San Bernardino City Council members Damon Alexander and Kimberly Calvin

Two San Bernardino city council members have been chosen two participate in a housing policy leadership academy.

Councilmembers Kimberly Calvin and Damon Alexander will be participating in the academy, which is through the Southern California Association of Governments.

The training will consist of ten monthly sessions that will aim to teach city leaders best practices to increase the availability of affordable housing in their communities.

The program will focus on five specific issues, including preserving vulnerable housing, protecting tenants and small landlords, and preventing displacement.

