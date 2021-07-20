Inland Empire housing

-
A new report shows that the percentage of high-income renters has surged by almost 40% in the Riverside metropolitan area over the last decade. KVCR's…
Home Prices rose nearly 3 percent in Riverside County in January, compared to the same month a year ago. But home sales across the county dropped by…
It's been 10 years since the housing crisis started. Home prices are back up, but could the market be overheating? Stacey Vanek Smith from the Planet…
An analysis by the online housing service Apartment List found that the Riverside area more than doubled its rate of new multifamily construction since…
The median price of a home in Riverside County has risen significantly in the past year, outpacing rising home prices in other housing markets in Southern…
After Prison, Kim Carter Needed A Place To Live. So She Started A Non-Profit To Help Others Like HerA San Bernardino-based nonprofit is building affordable housing units to address the city's housing crisis. KVCR's Ben Purper has the story.
California has the most expensive real estate markets in the U. S., while state funds for affordable housing have largely dried up. A new proposal passed…
The price of homes in Riverside County went up significantly over the past year. Meanwhile, the price of gasoline in the Inland Empire has been going…
The Building Industry Association, National Association of Home Builders, and the California Building Industry Association are hosting their annual…
The median price of a home in Riverside County shot up nearly 8 percent over the past year. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.