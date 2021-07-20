-
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.This week KVCR's Megan…
Last week, KVCR-News reported on a series of grants awarded by the Southern California Association of Governments to non-profits working toward affordable…
Five Inland Empire non-profits received grants to support their affordable housing projects from the Southern California Association of Governments in…
This fire season has revealed the reality that more people are choosing to live in fire prone areas in California—raising the stakes of the worsening…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County supervisors tomorrow are expectedto sign off on a $625,000 funding request to the California Department ofHousing &…
A new report says most jurisdictions in California - including San Bernardino and Riverside counties - are falling short on their low-income housing…
Governor Gavin Newsom met yesterday (Tuesday) with the mayors of several California cities facing possible lawsuits from the state over their lack of…
Southern California is experiencing a housing crisis. And many communities are looking to build more shelters and affordable housing. But for people…
A highly controversial bill designed to increase housing near transit stops in California died quickly last spring. Now, it's back in the fall with a new…
Should voters approve new housing for an estimated 20,000 homeless people with severe mental illness? While most people agree the end goal of Promposition…