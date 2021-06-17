© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: High Housing Costs a Burden for Many Inland Households

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published June 17, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.

This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about the financial burden many inland households face from high housing costs, and how a 40 hour workweek is often not enough to afford rent.

To read Williams' article, Many Who Work 40 Hour Weeks Cannot Afford Housing, click here.

