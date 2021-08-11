-
Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams returns to discuss the unique challenges faced by mothers during the pandemic. This is the final installment of their series on the essential worker experience.
LocalOn The Voice segment this week, Megan Jamerson talks to Stephanie Williams about the second installment of a series on the experience essential worker during the pandemic. This time featuring a local doctor and nurse.
Executive Editor Stephanie Williams returns to talk about part one of her series on the essential worker experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a deeper look at the challenges warehouse workers faced staying safe.
