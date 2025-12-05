In Focus with Black Voice News - 11/14/2025

You’re listening to 91-9 KVCR. This is In Focus with Black Voice News, where we highlight stories you may have missed. I’m Esther Gatica.

Our first story this week is focused on the recent passage of Proposition 50 by California voters which Congressman Pete Aguilar says will hold Donald Trump and Republicans accountable for their attempts to steal the 2026 midterm elections. Aguilar claims that the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans have caused significant damage in just 10 months, including dangerous ICE raids and rising costs of housing and healthcare. He urges other Democratic states to take similar action to fight back against Republican attempts to rig the midterm elections.

In a separate report, Black Voice News reporter Breanna Reeves further highlighted voter approval of Proposition 50, noting it will allow the state to redraw its congressional map, changing the boundaries of five districts currently held by Republican representatives. The move is seen as a way to counteract redistricting efforts among Republican led states to maintain Republican control in Congress. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who spearheaded the Prop 50 effort, celebrated the passage of the measure, saying that Californians “stood tall and stood firm” in response to Donald Trump’s attempts to influence the 2026 midterm election.

In a separate report titled, Federal judge orders Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits in November, Breanna Reeves highlighted a federal judge’s order that mandated the Trump administration pay the full amount of SNAP benefits by November 7, after the administration said it would only partially fund the benefits. Amid the government shutdown, among the 45 million SNAP recipients who rely on these benefits, turned to food banks during the delay. The court ordered the administration to pay the benefits using Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1938 funds in combination with the contingency funds authorized by Congress.

Also this week, BVN reporter Alyssah Hall reported that the Mayor and City Council of San Bernardino recently appointed Telicia Lopez to the position of City Clerk. Lopez had served as Interim City Clerk since April 2021. Lopez began her career with the city in 2003, and has worked in the City Clerk’s Office for the past 20 years. The City Clerk serves as the City’s filing officer for various documents, keeps records, and attends all meetings of the Mayor and City Council. Lopez stated that she is honored to be in the position and that her goal is to make people feel comfortable coming to the office for assistance.

And, in this week’s Keeping it Real titled, After a Watershed Election, Democrats Unexpectedly Cave on ACA Subsidies, Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams comments on the eight moderate to conservative Senate Democrats who voted with Republicans on Sunday to reopen the government without extending the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. They did so, despite promising not to support a reopening of the government without an extension of the ACA subsidies. The Democrats settled for a promise from Republicans to hold a vote on it in the near future, which does not guarantee an extension of subsidies. This has led to disappointment among many Americans who were willing to sacrifice and endure the shutdown to secure and maintain healthcare subsidies for millions. The article raises questions about the economic and racial representation in Congress, as well as the influence of wealth among U. S. Senators.