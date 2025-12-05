In Focus with Black Voice News - 11/28/2025

You're listening to 91.9 KVCR. This is In Focus with Black Voice News, where we highlight stories you may have missed. I'm Nyla Glover.

I'd like to begin this week by sharing Black Voice News's recognition at the American Community Media or ACOM 2025 Expo and Awards event for their work in the community related to Toter engagement. The awards event aimed to showcase the value of high touch media and celebrate the journalists, editors and publishers who make it possible. Black Voice News reporter Brianna Reeves was also honored with a second place forward for two of her articles featured as part of the Black Voice News series, Care in the IE.

On a more serious note, Black Voice News reporter Alyssa Hall reported on the recently released 2025 State of Black Women in California report. The report published by the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute highlights the health, economic and social disparities faced by black women and girls in the state. This year's report, which builds upon previous editions, shows that black women are overrepresented in pay inequity, health disparities, poverty and housing instability. In addition, black women continue earning 60 cents for every dollar paid to white men, and one in four black women live below the poverty line. Despite these disparities, the report emphasizes the value of policy reform, noting how data driven investments and community led action has the potential to change outcomes for generations to come.

Another article by Black Voice News reporter Alyssa Hall introduces readers to Tameka Burgess, a black Panamanian author who has written two children's books titled Sincerely Sicily and Danilo Was Here. The books highlight both her culture and Panama's history, which is often not represented in fictional works. Burgess's books aim to provide representation and understanding for children who may feel out of place or do not see themselves reflected in the characters they read about. Burgess hopes readers will take away a clear understanding of the African diaspora and its fastness and worldwide span. Burgess was also the creative force behind Es Mi Cultura, formerly a monthly newsletter to advance the online presence of black Latinas.

In the political arena, Black Voice News reporter Brianna Reeves discusses an announcement made by Congressional Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat representing California's Alameda County, that states that he will be entering the race for governor of California. Swalwell joins a crowded field that includes former State Controller, Betty Yee, former US health secretary, Xavier Becerra, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and California superintendent of schools, Tony Thurmond. Swalwell, who has been a member of Congress since 2013 is known for his opposition to President Donald Trump and his involvement in Trump's impeachment trial. California's gubernatorial candidates face several economic, political and social challenges, including affordability, homelessness, an enduring housing crisis, and climate disasters.

In this week's Keeping It Real by Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams, titled Gratitude Can Transform Any Situation, highlights that during this holiday season, as the US grapples with political negativity and rising healthcare costs, there are still positive things happening in local communities across the country, from fighting back against attempts to gerrymander a victory for Republicans in next year's midterm election to improving the quality of life for those in the region. Local officials, business leaders, nonprofits and communities at large are working hard to address ways to make a difference. Williams encourages readers that as we celebrate and express gratitude this Thanksgiving, to reflect on these positive actions and to gather strength from one another for what lies ahead.

To read these and other BVN stories in their entirety, please visit blackvoicenews.com. This segment, in collaboration with KVCR, is made possible with support from the Inland Empire Journalism Hub and fund. Until next time, I'm Nyla Glover with Black Voice News.