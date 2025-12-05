In Focus with Black Voice News - 10/17/2025

You’re listening to 91.9 KVCR. And this is In Focus with Black Voice News, where we focus on stories you may have missed. I’m Nyla Glover.

I’d like to begin with Part 2 of the Black Voice News Special series, The Fire Next Time titled, “California’s Wildfire Preparedness– From Households to the Front Lines, Evacuation Plans and Readiness Are Crucial,” Black Voice News reporter Aryana Noroozi informs the community that as wildfires become more frequent and severe in California, residents are left to rely on their own preparedness and evacuation plans. Despite significant investment in wildfire readiness, the state still faces the reality that survival often depends on how quickly families can act. Residents are urged to create defensible space around their homes, harden structures against embers, and plan for the possibility of evacuation under short notice. Sustained public investment is necessary to support individual vigilance and ensure that all residents have the resources and support they need to stay safe.

In our next story Black Voice News health reporter Breanna Reeves, titled, Corona Regional Medical Center to Shut Down Labor and Delivery Services in 2026, Reeves reported that the Southwest Healthcare Corona Regional Medical Center is closing its Labor and Delivery Services on January 20, 2026, due to declining births at the hospital over the last two years. According to Reeves, this closure adds to the growing number of maternity ward closures across California. The closure of the only maternity ward in Corona has caused concern among residents, who have taken to social media to plead for the continuation of services.

In our next story, Congressman Pete Aguilar Guest Speaks at the Akoma Unity Center, Black Voice News reporter Alyssah Hall reports on Congressman Pete Aguilar's recent visit to the Akoma Unity Center to speak to members of the Golden Ages Club about the potential impacts of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” on healthcare and social security. Aguilar explained that the bill could result in a $500 billion cut to Medicare and the expiration of premium tax credits from the Affordable Care Act, which would increase healthcare costs for Inland Empire families by an average of $2,100 a year. Aguilar urged seniors to make their voices heard by voting and speaking out on issues they care about.

An in a separate, heart-warming and community-based story titled, Affordable Murrieta Housing Brings Peace to Resident and her Son, we learn about how Maria, a 60-year-old woman and her son, who suffers from bipolar schizophrenia, have found peace of mind after moving into a newly built affordable housing apartment in Murrieta, California. The apartment was built by National CORE in partnership with the City of Murrieta to address the rising cost of housing in the area. Before moving into the apartment, Maria had been struggling to find stable housing and had even experienced homelessness. She now works part-time as a caregiver and is grateful for the opportunity to focus on self-improvement and take care of her son.

And finally, this week’s Keeping in Real, titled, “Terrible Things Are Happening Outside,” Black Voice News executive editor, Stephanie Williams discusses how the current shutdown of the federal government resulted from failed budget negotiations, with the main point of contention being the extension of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. Failure to extend the subsidies will lead to increased out-of-pocket healthcare costs for millions of Americans, and the president's aggressive and relentless pressure on blue states, such as California, requires state and local leadership to remain nimble and ready to respond. With the president blaming Democrats for the shutdown, the situation may lead to increased federal layoffs in these states.