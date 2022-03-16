Non-profit breaks ground on Riverside senior housing facility

The Oasis Senior Villas are being built by the non-profit A Community of Friends, which is based out of Los Angeles. The complex will have 95 apartments, which will serve seniors who are either low-income or veterans experiencing homelessness.

"We talk a lot in this day and age about affordable housing for families or young people just starting out who can't afford to buy a home, but we often forget about our seniors," said Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson.

A rendering of the Oasis Senior Villas. The project is located off Fourteenth Street and Sedgwick Avenue.

Lock Dawson says senior housing is desperately needed in Riverside and that the Oasis facility will provide stability for seniors in need. "We worry a lot about our younger people being able to afford houses and our families, but when a senior loses their house, they don't have a lot of options, so this is like really filling an itch," said Dawson.

A Community of Friends has over 40 supportive housing facilities across SoCal, with the Riverside facility being their first in Riverside County.

Dora Leong Gallo is the President of the non-profit and says their mission just isn't about building facilities, though. "We are here to stay. I will have two staff members here working with the tenants here, providing whatever case management support, transportation, doctor's appointments, job referrals. That's all we do in order to make sure that the impact on people's lives are going to be productive and stable," said Gallo.

The facility will have several amenities, including a community garden, a gym, and walking paths. For rent, eventual residents will only be charged 30% of their monthly income.