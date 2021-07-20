housing construction

-
A law that goes into effect on January 1st requires new and remodeled pools to have an additional safety layer to protect children from drowning. Capital…
"Cool roofs" that are supposed to reduce the "heat island" effect and lower temperatures might also increase air pollution, according to a new study. But…
State officials insist that toxic substances detected in the soil on land slated for a new housing development in Riverside will be cleaned up, and that…
A court ruling yesterday (Monday) gives cities and counties broad authority to require affordable housing within new home developments. Capital Public…
There were more people -- and more places to live -- in California last year. Capital Public Radio's Bob Moffitt reports.