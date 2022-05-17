Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/17/22

In Riverside County, there were 612 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 9, hospitalizations have increased by 82% with 64. ICU cases decreased by four, with four current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 685 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 9, hospitalizations have decreased by five, with 40 current patients. ICU cases stayed the same, with five. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 117 new COVID-19 related deaths.