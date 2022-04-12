Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/12/22
For the first time since January, hospitalizations have increased in San Bernardino County, while they continue to decline in Riverside County.
In Riverside County, there were 442 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have seen a 17% decrease since April 4 with 42. ICU cases continue to decline, with 5 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths.
In San Bernardino County, there were 923 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 4 hospitalizations have increased by 45% with 51 current patients. ICU cases decreased by 6 in that same period, with 7 patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 27 new COVID-19 related deaths.