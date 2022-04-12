Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/12/22

In Riverside County, there were 442 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have seen a 17% decrease since April 4 with 42. ICU cases continue to decline, with 5 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 923 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 4 hospitalizations have increased by 45% with 51 current patients. ICU cases decreased by 6 in that same period, with 7 patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 27 new COVID-19 related deaths.