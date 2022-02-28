© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire gas prices hit record high, averaging over $4.79 a gallon

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM PST
PXL_20210729_2242481752.jpg
Gas prices at a Chevron station off the corner of La Sierra Ave and Indiana Ave in Riverside, CA on July 29th, 2021.

On Feb. 28, gas prices in the Inland Empire hit an all-time record high.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $4.79 in Riverside County and $4.80 a gallon in San Bernardino County.

ch.gaschartRivSan.gif
Gas Buddy
/
GasBuddy.com
Chart showing the average price of regular unleaded gas in the cities of Riverside and San Bernardino between October of 2020 and February of 2022.

Marie Montgomery is a spokesperson with AAA. “The pace of increases has definitely picked up since Russia formally invaded Ukraine, so we can point to that as probably the major factor,” said Montgomery.

When asked if Inland Empire residents should expect a drop in prices anytime soon, Montgomery says it’s hard to say, but that in general, prices tend to rise around this time of year. “There’s definitely been some supply issues as far as globally with oil and now this Russian situation (is) seeming to make that even worse,” said Mongomery.

Overall, the average price of an unleaded gallon of gas is $4.82 across the state, with San Luis Obispo County prices averaging the highest price in California at $5.00 a gallon.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
