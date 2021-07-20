-
The summer travel season is here and with it gas prices that are more expensive than normal. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson spoke with a Scripps College economist…
Just in time for the long holiday weekend, the price of gasoline in the Inland Empire is shooting up. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
The price of homes in Riverside County went up significantly over the past year. Meanwhile, the price of gasoline in the Inland Empire has been going…
BusinessAs gasoline prices continue to plummet in California, you may think the price of food will drop as a result. However, as Capital Public Radio's Leslie…
BusinessInland Empire gasoline prices have been going down steadily for nearly three months, and are now at their lowest point in six years. More from KVCR's Rick…
BusinessIn part 2 of our series examining how California's economy has evolved over the past year, Capital Public Radio Network's Katie Orr looks into the effect…
Republicans in the California Legislature have introduced bills that they say will prevent the state's controversial cap and trade law from significantly…