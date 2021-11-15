© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
California News

California Gas Prices Hit Record High

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published November 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM PST
PXL_20210729_2242481752.jpg
Gas prices at a Chevron station off the corner of La Sierra Ave and Indiana Ave in Riverside, CA on July 29th, 2021.

After 19 months of almost continual rising gas prices, California set a new all-time statewide price average record.

According to data released by AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gas is now $4.68 a gallon, beating the previous record set in October of 2012 by one cent.

Doug Shupe is a spokesperson with AAA of Southern California. “It’s all about supply and demand, and of course during the pandemic, the demand for fuel was much less, and so as things have restarted and jumped up considerably, the demand for fuel has really increased," said Shupe.

According to Shupe, since this time last year, the price average has risen by $1.50, with the average 14-gallon vehicle owner paying around $21 more per tank.

He also spoke about current policies leaders' role in the prices and said prices have little to do with politics. He added, “Generally speaking, the prices at the pump do not reflect who’s in office, but you will see that every time the prices get high, there’s oftentimes politics that are brought into it.”

In San Bernardino County, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.61, eight cents less than the county's all-time record. In Riverside County the current average is ten cents less than its record, standing at $4.59 a gallon.

Tags

California Newsgas pricesgasoline pricesRiverside CountySan Bernardino County
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden