California Gas Prices Hit Record High

According to data released by AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gas is now $4.68 a gallon, beating the previous record set in October of 2012 by one cent.

Doug Shupe is a spokesperson with AAA of Southern California. “It’s all about supply and demand, and of course during the pandemic, the demand for fuel was much less, and so as things have restarted and jumped up considerably, the demand for fuel has really increased," said Shupe.

According to Shupe, since this time last year, the price average has risen by $1.50, with the average 14-gallon vehicle owner paying around $21 more per tank.

He also spoke about current policies leaders' role in the prices and said prices have little to do with politics. He added, “Generally speaking, the prices at the pump do not reflect who’s in office, but you will see that every time the prices get high, there’s oftentimes politics that are brought into it.”

In San Bernardino County, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.61, eight cents less than the county's all-time record. In Riverside County the current average is ten cents less than its record, standing at $4.59 a gallon.