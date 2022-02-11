Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/11/22

In Riverside County, there were 2,015 new reported cases on Thursday. In that same period hospitalizations have gone down by 29%, with 601 and 118 COVID-19 ICU patients. The county has also reported 84 new covid related deaths since Feb. 4.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,110 new reported cases. Over the last week, hospitalizations have decreased by 27%, with 634. ICU cases decreased by 48, with 147. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths.