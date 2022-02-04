Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/4/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,210 new reported cases on Thursday. Hospitalizations have decreased by 17% in the same period, with 855 and 154 COVID ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 126 new covid related deaths since January 27th.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 894 new reported cases. Over the last week, hospitalizations have decreased by 25%, with 879. ICU cases decreased by 27, with 195. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 26 new Covid related deaths.