© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/01/22

KVCR
Published February 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino County have decreased by at least 14% in the last week.

In Riverside County, there were 8,967 new reported cases over the weekend. Hospitalizations have decreased by 14% since last Monday, with 911. ICU cases have seen a 6% decrease in the same period with 163 current patients. Over the last seven days, the county has reported 106 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 8,801 new reported cases over the weekend. Hospitalizations have decreased by 19% since last Monday, with 953. ICU cases increased by one in that same period, with 217 patients. Over the previous week, the county has reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local NewsRiverside CountySan Bernardino CountyCOVID-19COVID