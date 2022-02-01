Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/01/22

In Riverside County, there were 8,967 new reported cases over the weekend. Hospitalizations have decreased by 14% since last Monday, with 911. ICU cases have seen a 6% decrease in the same period with 163 current patients. Over the last seven days, the county has reported 106 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 8,801 new reported cases over the weekend. Hospitalizations have decreased by 19% since last Monday, with 953. ICU cases increased by one in that same period, with 217 patients. Over the previous week, the county has reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths.