Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/28/22

KVCR
Published January 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Over the last week, both Riverside and San Bernardino County saw a slight decrease in COVID-19 Hospitalizations.

In Riverside County, there were 6,297 new reported cases on Thursday. Hospitalizations have gone down by 3% in that same period, with 1,039 and 172 COVID ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 97 new covid related deaths since January 20th.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2549 new reported cases. Hospitalizations decreased by 5% in that same period, with 1,183. ICU cases increased by 6, with 232. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 26 new Covid related deaths.

