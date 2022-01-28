Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/28/22

In Riverside County, there were 6,297 new reported cases on Thursday. Hospitalizations have gone down by 3% in that same period, with 1,039 and 172 COVID ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 97 new covid related deaths since January 20th.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2549 new reported cases. Hospitalizations decreased by 5% in that same period, with 1,183. ICU cases increased by 6, with 232. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 26 new Covid related deaths.