Governor Newsom Declares Storm-Related State of Emergency for San Bernardino County

The declaration comes as winter storms have continued to break records across the state. Newsom says the proclamation will support response and recovery efforts, including access to state resources from the California Disaster Assistance Act.

Over the last two days, the north end of the Inland Empire has seen the most rainfall. The City of Rancho Cucamonga saw at least 1.38 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, with Lytle Creek Canyon in that same period receiving 2.09 inches. Other counties under the state of emergency include Los Angeles and Orange.