© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
kvcr-holiday.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Governor Newsom Declares Storm-Related State of Emergency for San Bernardino County

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 31, 2021 at 6:00 AM PST
FH5V2ilUcAAjHMA.jpg
Caltrans District 7
/
Twitter
CHP officers directing vehicles driving through the Grapevine on December 30, 2021.

Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsome declared a state of emergency for 20 counties, including San Bernardino.

The declaration comes as winter storms have continued to break records across the state. Newsom says the proclamation will support response and recovery efforts, including access to state resources from the California Disaster Assistance Act.

Over the last two days, the north end of the Inland Empire has seen the most rainfall. The City of Rancho Cucamonga saw at least 1.38 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, with Lytle Creek Canyon in that same period receiving 2.09 inches. Other counties under the state of emergency include Los Angeles and Orange.

Tags

Local NewsSan Bernardino CountyRancho CucamongaInland Empire weatherextreme weather
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden