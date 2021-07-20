Inland Empire weather

-
Saturday marked the beginning of spring, but it also brought an end to a winter of disappointing rainfall across most of Riverside and San Bernardino…
Temperatures will cool off today throughout our two county region, and lingering monsoonal moisture will create a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Thunderstorms will be possible again today (Wednesday) in most parts of the Inland Empire as temperatures rise into the triple digits in…
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The hottest weather so far this year is predicted to take hold in the Coachella valley this week, according to the National Weather…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Gusty winds will buffet the Inland Empiremountains and deserts today and could cause hazardous driving conditions,according to the…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - It'll be chilly and breezy in Inland Southern California today (Monday), as gusty winds - providing a wind chill factor to temperatures…
MOUNTAIN CENTER (CNS) - A stretch of state Route 74 between Hemet andMountain Center that was severely damaged during the Valentine's Day storm willbe…
The first day of spring looked more like winter yesterday (Wednesday), providing lightning, thunder, heavy rain, and even hail to the inland valleys, and…
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - A trail temporarily closed to visitors in Lake Elsinore where stadium-sized crowds poured in over the weekend to view acres of…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A low-pressure storm system could drop light rain in Inland Southern California today - and snow on the roads could create hazardous…