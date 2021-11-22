© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Local Non-Profit Hosts Several Transgender Day of Remembrance Events Across Region

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published November 22, 2021 at 5:30 AM PST
259725435_10159028169779877_7894065909569277701_n.jpg
JP
/
DAP Health
71 Transgender flags laying out on a lawn in Palm Springs, which the Transgender Health and Wellness Center says represents all the transgender individuals that have passed between November of 2020 and November of 2021.

A local non-profit hosted several events this past Saturday in observation of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The Transgender Health and Wellness Center held events in Riverside, Victorville, and Palm Springs. Thomi Clinton is the CEO of the center and said the day is about bringing public awareness to violence against the Transgender community.

“With the new current legislation going on in the nation, violence and murder rate of transgender people has increased exponentially just because of the hostile environment,” said Clinton.

During the ceremonies, all the names of those killed in the past year were read. According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 47 transgender or gender non-conforming individuals have been killed this year, already surpassing their 2020 reported total of 44.

Clinton also spoke more on transgender issues as a whole. She said, “We need to find peaceful solutions with one another, we don’t have to accept each other’s ways, but we can respect one another and find peaceful solutions to coexist.”

The Transgender Health and Wellness Center has four locations and offers many services, including job preparation, which Clinton says is a significant issue for those in the community. “They want to work, they want to give back to the community, they want to live authentically like anybody else, but because of what they are, a lot of people won’t hire them,” Clinton added that most transgender individuals are hard workers and just need a chance.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
